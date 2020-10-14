Infosys | Growth acceleration accompanied by 3 7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively

Leggi su iltempo

(Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/"Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overalland 25.4%from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% ofs," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Increase inandoutlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally." 1. Financial Highlights – ...