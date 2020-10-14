Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased to 2%-3% in cc and 23%-24% respectively (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/
"Our second quarter performance is a clear reflection of our ability to help clients on their digital transformation journeys. Our digital and cloud capabilities combined with intense client relevance are helping us achieve differentiated results in the market as is visible in 2.2% year on year overall revenue Growth and 25.4% Growth from digital offerings, which now are at 47.3% of revenues," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Increase in revenue and margin outlook for FY 21 is due to the continued trust clients have in us. I am extremely proud of our team for achieving these results in challenging business conditions globally." 1. Financial Highlights – ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Infosys GrowthInfosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the ...
Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi
Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities across North America BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (N ...
Infosys GrowthSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Infosys Growth