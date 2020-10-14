Golf, Scottish Championship 2020: presenti gli azzurri Paratore e Scalise (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) I Golfisti tornano in campo nello Scottish Championship 2020, in programma dal 15 al 18 ottobre sul percorso del Fairmont St Andrews, a Fife (Scozia). Il torneo, valido per l’European Tour, vedrà in gara solamente due azzurri: Lorenzo Scalise e Renato Paratore, reduce dal settimo posto nel BMW PGA Championship. Molti atleti sfrutteranno l’evento scozzese prima di partecipare al 77° Open d’Italia, in programma dal 22 al 25 ottobre al Chervò Golf Club San Vigilio di Pozzolengo (Brescia). Tra i partecipanti anche gli inglesi Lee Westwood, Matt Wallace e Chris Wood, gli spagnoli Adrian Otaegui e Gonzalo Fernandez Castaño, il francese Joel Stalter, lo scozzese Marc Warren, i sudafricani Justin ... Leggi su sportface
Golf: Paratore to vie with Westwood, Rai at Scottish
ROME, OCT 14 - Italy's Renato Paratore is among the favourites to win the Scottish Championship being staged at the spiritual home of golf, St Andrew's, from Thursday to Sunday. The Roman golfer is co ...
