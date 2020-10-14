Aggiornamento di sistema 8.00 di PS4 disponibileLet’s Sing 2021: annunciata la tracklist e la nuova modalità LegendArizona Sunshine aggiornato alla Quest 2Sony partner tecnico della Festa del Cinema edizione 2020Red Dead Online: Alce Vermiglio Leggendario avvistato nel Tall TreesCristiano Ronaldo positivo al coronavirus: senza sintomi e in ...La mamma e la fidanzata di Morra : Adua, basta bugie su MassimilianoCovid-19 : Ecco che cosa prevede il nuovo DPCMClizia Incorvaia : e ora voglio un figlio con Paolo CiavarroLa star turca Can Yaman : bello io? non me ne accorgo neanche

Beijing Review released documentary Hiroto Kawasaki | Living as a farmer in China

Beijing, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese agricultural expert ...

Beijing Review released documentary "Hiroto Kawasaki: Living as a farmer in China" (Di mercoledì 14 ottobre 2020) Beijing, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Hiroto Kawasaki is a 74-year-old Japanese agricultural expert working in Xiaoliugu Village, Xinxiang City, Henan Province in central China. In 2009 when he visited rural areas during an exchange at Qingdao Agricultural University, he found that the agricultural development there relied heavily on chemical fertilizers. This experience inspired Kawasaki to find a new life goal after retirement - to develop green agriculture in China's rural areas. After seven years' effort, he finally succeeded in the cultivation of organic plants, including tomatoes, and also helped a local farm to achieve relatively stable income. With his second goal of training agricultural talents, he has decided to stay in China and keep promoting circular ...
