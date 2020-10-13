Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

PwC | Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1 76 trillion by 2030 through raising levels of tracking | tracing and trust

- tracking and tracing of products and services has the largest economic potential (US$962bn) - Public ...

PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising levels of tracking, tracing and trust (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) - tracking and tracing of products and services has the largest economic potential (US$962bn) - Public administration, education and healthcare sectors will benefit the most.  - Blockchain could have the highest potential net benefit in China (US$440bn) and the USA (US $407bn). LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 New analysis by PwC shows Blockchain technology has the potential to boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by US$1.76 trillion over the next decade.       That is the key finding of a new PwC report Time for trust: The trillion-dollar reason to rethink Blockchain,  assessing how the technology is being currently used and exploring ...
Milano, 9 ott. (Labitalia) - Il sistema finanziario è stato protagonista del sesto digital event organizzato da PwC Italia 'Italia 2021-Competenze per riavviare il futuro-la finanza' dove istituzioni, ...
Banche e finanza: 10 leve per il rilancio dell’economia nel 2021 secondo PwC
Secondo Pier Paolo Masenza, Partner PwC Italia e Territory Financial Services Leader ... L’adozione e integrazione di tecnologie emergenti (quali cloud, blockchain, RPA e cognitive technology) sarà ...
