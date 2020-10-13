Gerresheimer on track for strong second half-year

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) - Third quarter on schedule - Group revenues EUR 349m; 2.1% organic revenue growth in core business - Adjusted EBITDA increases by 4.1% to EUR 75m - Significant improvement in free cash flow to EUR 38m -fourth quarter 2020 expected - Guidance for 2020 confirmed DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/>Gerresheimer strong> AG delivered profitable growth in its core business in the third quarter of 2020 and confirmed its guidance for 2020 despite temporarily lower demand for high-quality perfume flacons due to Covid-19. "We are working together with vaccine manufacturers to prepare for the global Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. For this purpose, we are building additional capacity for the production of injection vials. Beyond this, there are numerous growth opportunities for us. And we are consequently ...