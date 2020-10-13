Carnival Corporation & plc Update on Cyber Event

Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Company issuesto its August 17 announcement MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/As earlier disclosed,; plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) detected unauthorized third-party access to portions of the company's information technology systems on August 15, 2020. Information Security atacted quickly to shut down the intrusion, restore operations and prfurther unauthorized access. The company also engaged a majorsecurity firm to investigate the matter and notified law enforcement and appropriate regulators of the. While the investigation is ongoing, early indications are that in early August the unauthorized third party gained access to certain personal information ...