Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan

Papendrecht, 13 October 2020 Boskalis has today financed its mega suction cutter dredger Krios ...

Boskalis finances new mega suction cutter dredger with Export Credit Agency covered loan (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Papendrecht, 13 October 2020 Boskalis has today financed its mega suction cutter dredger Krios through an innovative Export Credit Agency, ECA, covered loan. This marks the first ECA insured financing of its kind in the Netherlands. with this ...
