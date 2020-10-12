U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HONORS UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD WITH GREEN POWER LEADERSHIP AWARD (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) "Today's announcement is also a POWERful validation of our Better Places 2030 CSR strategy to reduce GREENhouse emissions 50% by the year 2030 in order to safeguard the communities we serve and ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONDroni anti Covid al Mercedes-Benz Stadium: per sanificare Mbenz.it Come si misura la qualità dell’aria negli Stati Uniti? L’’Air Quality Index (AQI) spiegato in una infografica
Negli Stati Uniti, la qualità dell'aria viene misurata con l’Air Quality Index (AQI), che è stata istituita nel 1977 come parte del Clean Air Act.
Climate and Environment
How California Became Ground Zero for Climate Disasters. The engineering and land management that enabled the state’s tremendous growth have left it more vulnerable to climate s ...
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTIONSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION