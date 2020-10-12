Come trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...

Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for ...

zazoom
Commenta
Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Sojern, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and Convious, Europe's leading eCommerce platform for the Leisure industry, have Partnered up to bring an integrated digital solution that drives conversions and amplifies Reach for Attractions and Leisure activity operators globally. Convious' all-inclusive data driven eCommerce platform for Leisure venues, Together with Sojern's smart online advertising for travel marketers, provides an excellent joint solution for tour and activity operators to effortlessly Reach travelers. "Sojern is particularly excited to be Partnering with ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sojern and

San Francisco lancia la campagna #OurGateisOpen  Turismo & Attualità
Sojern's Co-Op Marketing Program Expands to Europe and Middle East
LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sojern, a provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, today announced its Co-Op Marketing Program designed to help Destination Marketing Organisations (DMO ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sojern and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Sojern and Sojern Convious Partner Together Help