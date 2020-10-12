Come trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...

Seeing Machines extends its industry-leading DMS to Occupant Monitoring

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision ...

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Seeing Machines, the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator Monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has announced it is formally expanding its leading automotive driver Monitoring system (DMS) into an overall vehicle interior/Occupant Monitoring System (OMS). The expanded offering will be available for automotive production programs starting as early as 2023. Seeing Machines estimates that its entry into OMS opens an incremental market opportunity, worth up to a total of A$1.5 billion through to 2030, with an estimated revenue opportunity for the Company exceeding A$350 million. This expansion is consistent with Seeing ...
