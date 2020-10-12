Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of LivaNova PLC

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.2.2% holding in ...

PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.2.2% holding in LivaNova PLC, has sent a public Letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the Letter here: http://www.PrimeStoneCapital.com/LivaNova For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.PrimeStoneCapital.com/ For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: PrimeStone@greenbrookpr.com     
