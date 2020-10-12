Come trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...

Meet Zent2U at Virtual CPhi Festival of Pharma 2020

PRAGUE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends the online ...

The B2B Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, attends the online CPhi Festival of Pharma. The team will showcase its R&D pipeline assets for strategic partnerships through Zent2U. During this Virtual congress, Zent2U representatives will Meet with strategic stakeholders to discuss future collaboration leading to partnerships for success. "Building win-win partnerships is at the heart of our growth story. Our strategic Zent2U platform, powered by Zentiva, is a leader in the field of Urology, Cardio, Pain, and Oncology. Our technologies specialize in hormones, sterile (eyedrops, ampoules, vials, ointments) and pellet, making us a strong player" said Thomas Koene, Head of ...
