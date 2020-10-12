Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) BENGALURU, India and CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the Acquisition of Kaleidoscope Innovation, a full-spectrum Product Design, Development and insights Firm innovating across medical, consumer and industrial markets, bolstering capabilities in the Design of smart Products. This follows the announcement the company made on September 03, 2020. This Acquisition demonstrates Infosys' commitment to innovate for its clients, and make meaningful impact on human lives through a combination of cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration ... Leggi su iltempo
