Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every Line of Code (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Huawei held the Computing Industry Basic Software Summit in Shanghai, demonstrating the achievements made after the launch of the Open Source Basic Software Projects. A Basic ecosystem has been established around OpenEuler, OpenGauss, OpenLooKeng, and MindSpore. Jiang Dayong introduced Huawei's Basic Software strategy, including Software and hardware full-stack innovation, as well as how Open Source has accelerated innovation to drive the Basic Software industry forward. Four ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei FourHuawei: nel 2019 fatturato in crescita del 19,1% - Finanza e Borsa Investire Oggi Huawei Strives to Build industry Intelligent Twins with Intelligent Connectivity
SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei announced its all-scenario intelligent connectivity solutions for technology, network, and industry scenarios. These solutions w ...
Huawei Fully Upgrades Its Intelligent IP Network Solutions to Create New Drivers for Industry Digital Transformation
SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei held a summit themed "Accelerating Industry Digital Transformation Through All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity". At this summi ...
Huawei FourSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Four