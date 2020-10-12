Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hesai has released a new 32-Channel (16-Channel version also available) mid-Range LiDAR. Based on a new system architecture integrating Hesai's Self-Developed LiDAR ASICs, PandarXT is a cost-effective solution designed for multiple applications, including unmanned logistics, robotics, surveying, security, mapping, and low-to-medium-speed autonomous driving. For certain scenarios, sensors do not require ultra-high resolution and ultra-long ranging; rather, they demand a careful balance between performance, reliability, and cost. PandarXT was Developed to address these specific industrial ... Leggi su iltempo
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hesai UnveilsEstate in parrocchia: sagra Perarolo. Uno stimolo per favorire la ripresa Padova News
Hesai UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hesai Unveils