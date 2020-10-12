Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persiane

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank ...

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14 (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020)

The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held Virtually on October 14 under the Saudi G20 Presidency to discuss the global economic development and support a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan – Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) – in addition to the progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021. After the conclusion of the Meeting, a Virtual Press Conference will be conducted at 6:15 PM Riyadh time ...
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held virtually on October 14 under the Saudi G20 Presidency to ...
Ocse, 137 paesi d'accordo su proposta riforma tasse società - Scholz
BERLINO (Reuters) - Più di 130 paesi hanno concordato un piano per introdurre regole globali sulla tassazione delle società che saranno discusse dai ministri delle Finanze del G20 la prossima ...
