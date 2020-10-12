G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14 (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting will be held Virtually on October 14 under the Saudi G20 Presidency to discuss the global economic development and support a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan – Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) – in addition to the progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021. After the conclusion of the Meeting, a Virtual Press Conference will be conducted at 6:15 PM Riyadh time ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Financial Times: Bruxelles studia regole più severe per i colossi web Il Fatto Quotidiano G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting and Virtual Press Conference to be held October 14
Ocse, 137 paesi d'accordo su proposta riforma tasse società - Scholz
BERLINO (Reuters) - Più di 130 paesi hanno concordato un piano per introdurre regole globali sulla tassazione delle società che saranno discusse dai ministri delle Finanze del G20 la prossima ...
