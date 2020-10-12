CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) - Share Sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement SUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/
CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today the Completion of the Share Subscription Agreement through which an affiliate of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer", NYSE: PFE) subscribed for newly issued CStone Shares at approximately US$200 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1.55 billion), bringing into effect the multifaceted strategic collaboration that the companies announced on September 30, 2020. The Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong approved the listing of 115,928,803 additional Shares subscribed by Pfizer ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
