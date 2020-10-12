Viaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19Nuovo Dpcm Covid-19 : Restrizioni fuori da bar e localiFreddo in arrivo: come proteggersi anche attraverso le persianeLa diva delle telenovelas Jeannette Rodriguez rivela: Mi mancano i ...VR di Virtuix One: il futuro del gioco è quiRed Bull Factions 2020 – Al via la quinta edizione

CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer

- Share Sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement SUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020 ...

CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) - Share Sale brings into effect strategic collaboration agreement SUZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2020

 CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone", HKEX: 2616) announced today the Completion of the Share Subscription Agreement through which an affiliate of Pfizer Inc. ("Pfizer", NYSE: PFE) subscribed for newly issued CStone Shares at approximately US$200 million (equivalent to approximately HK$1.55 billion), bringing into effect the multifaceted strategic collaboration that the companies announced on September 30, 2020. The Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong approved the listing of 115,928,803 additional Shares subscribed by Pfizer ...
