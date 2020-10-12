Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau

Beijing, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phuntsog Gyatso, 33, seldom left his village in Sangri County, ...

Phuntsog Gyatso, 33, seldom left his village in Sangri County, Tibet Autonomous Region, in the first 30 years of his life. Both his mother and brother have disabilities. And as the only bread earner in the family, Phuntsog Gyatso had to take care of the family and the highland barley fields all by himself.   His village was located on top of a 4,053-meter-high mountain, and his highland barley fields were half way up the peak. There was no irrigation system. The family lived at the mercy of the elements and was far from prosperous before 2017 due to the lack of other income sources. But things changed in June 2017 when his family moved to Chugi New Village, built by the local government for those who used to live in inhospitable areas. The family got a brand new two-story house, which is 10 km away from the Sangri town ...
