Inter | Ashley Young positivo

Leggi su iltempo

(Di domenica 11 ottobre 2020) MILANO (ITALPRESS) – L'ha reso noto che “è risultatoal Covid-19 in seguito al test effettuato ieri ad Appiano Gentile. Il calciatore inglese è già in quarantena presso la propria abitazione”. L'esterno ex Manchester United è il sesto giocatorein casa. Si aggiunge ad Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Roberto Gagliardini, Radja Nainggolan e Ionut Radu.(ITALPRESS).