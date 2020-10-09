Xinhua Silk Road | 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China' s Inner Mongolia

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/Thekicked off on Oct. 1, 2020 in theLeague of north'sAutonomous Region, attracting many off-players, enthusiasts and tourists. Theco-hosted by local government and the Chinese club platform Fblife.com is an annual large-scale off-vehicle-themed desert culture event. Since its inception in 2006, it has become one of the most eye-catching off-vehicles in. Featured activities such Team-3 (T3) series competition, all-terrain vehicle grand prix, rock climbing race,n wrestling championship, electronic music event, helicopter ...