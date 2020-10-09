Scientific research is the core driving force for SMOORE's development (Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) ——After becoming the first listed company in the industry, VAPORESSO's parent company, SMOORE, is the first to get approval to carry out the national-grade research project with the Tongji university team. SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
VAPORESSO's parent company, SMOORE International Holdings Co., Ltd., and the Tongji University team have received approval after jointly applying for a research project from the National Natural Science Foundation of China. SMOORE is now the first vaping company to obtain a national-grade research project. As the first company to be listed in the vaping industry, SMOORE has leadingly taken another critical step in the field of Scientific research. Getting enough nicotine ... Leggi su iltempo
Dolce&Gabbana AMORE for SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH e la nuova campagna con Sofia Vergara L'Officiel - Italy Scientific research is the core driving force for SMOORE's development
SMOORE is now the first vaping company to obtain a national-grade research project. As the first company to be listed in the vaping industry, SMOORE has leadingly taken another critical step in the ...
Neuromod Publishes Results of Large-Scale Tinnitus Clinical Trial in Peer-Reviewed Top-Tier Scientific Journal
COMUNICATO STAMPA - Responsabilità editoriale di Business Wire Neuromod Publishes Results of Large-Scale Tinnitus Clinical Trial in Peer-Reviewed Top-Tier Scientific Journal . Cl ...
