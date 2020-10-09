Scientific research is the core driving force for SMOORE' s development

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 9 ottobre 2020) ——After becoming the first listed company in the industry, VAPORESSO's parent company,, is the first to get approval to carry out the national-gradeproject with the Tongji university team. SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/VAPORESSO's parent company,International Holdings Co., Ltd., and the Tongji University team have received approval after jointly applying for aproject from the National Natural Science Foundation of China.is now the first vaping company to obtain a national-gradeproject. As the first company to be listed in the vaping industry,has leadingly taken another critical step in the field of. Getting enough nicotine ...