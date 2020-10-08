GTA Online: Contact Missions – ricompense doppieCalcio Serie B : Due giocatori positivi nel MonzaAnticipazioni TALE E QUALE SHOW : l'attore Luca Argentero è il quarto ...Chi è il famoso cantante italiano pizzicato in strada mentre bacia un ...DIRT 5 Rallycross Racing Italy Circuit GameplayPerché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.

Warburg Pincus to invest $95MN INR 700 CR in Home First - One of India' s leading affordable housing finance companies

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC ...

 US based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg Pincus"), through it's affiliate Orange Clove investments BV, has entered into an agreement to invest about $95 MN (INR 700 Cr) in Home First finance Company India Ltd ("Home First") on October 2, 2020. The announcement came in today from the leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The investment of approximately INR 700 crore is a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders. Warburg Pincus joins existing marquee PE firm
