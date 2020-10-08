Warburg Pincus to invest $95MN (INR 700 CR) in Home First - One of India's leading affordable housing finance companies (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
US based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC ("Warburg Pincus"), through it's affiliate Orange Clove investments BV, has entered into an agreement to invest about $95 MN (INR 700 Cr) in Home First finance Company India Ltd ("Home First") on October 2, 2020. The announcement came in today from the leading global private equity firm focused on growth investing. The investment of approximately INR 700 crore is a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders. Warburg Pincus joins existing marquee PE firm ... Leggi su iltempo
