Thor | Love and Thunder | Natalie Portman svela da quale fumetto sarà tratta la storia

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi at the beach together today in Australia! pic.twitter.com/K5ktP0q1UO - ...

Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman svela da quale fumetto sarà tratta la storia (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi at the beach together today in Australia! pic.twitter.com/K5ktP0q1UO - Thor: Love and Thunder News, @LoveThundernews, October 5, 2020 il film verrà girato ...
Natalie Portman conferma di aver iniziato ad allenarsi in vista dell'inizio delle riprese di Thor: Love and Thunder, in cui la sua Jane Foster si trasformerà in Mighty Thor.
L'attrice parla per la prima volta del film diretto da Taika Waititi e conferma una delle storyline principali.
