Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...Inaugurato il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato dall'Associazione ...

St Lucia Rides COVID Storm as Good Governance Boosts International Investor Confidence

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prime Minister of St. Lucia, the Hon. Allen ...

zazoom
Commenta
St. Lucia Rides COVID Storm as Good Governance Boosts International Investor Confidence (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

The Prime Minister of St. Lucia, the Hon. Allen Chastanet, says global Investor interest in the country has not been curtailed by COVID-19. Speaking at the launch of the St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Program's new brand visual identity and website, Prime Minister Chastanet said the Caribbean island nation has been exemplary in its handling of the pandemic, which has served to increase Investor Confidence and ensure that applications to the St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Unit have continued to grow, with an impressive double-digit percentage increase in applicants in recent months. "The current crisis has caused many business owners and Investors to realize that they can ...
Leggi su iltempo
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lucia Rides
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Lucia Rides Lucia Rides COVID Storm Good