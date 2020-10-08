St. Lucia Rides COVID Storm as Good Governance Boosts International Investor Confidence (Di giovedì 8 ottobre 2020) CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Prime Minister of St. Lucia, the Hon. Allen Chastanet, says global Investor interest in the country has not been curtailed by COVID-19. Speaking at the launch of the St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Program's new brand visual identity and website, Prime Minister Chastanet said the Caribbean island nation has been exemplary in its handling of the pandemic, which has served to increase Investor Confidence and ensure that applications to the St. Lucia Citizenship-by-Investment Unit have continued to grow, with an impressive double-digit percentage increase in applicants in recent months. "The current crisis has caused many business owners and Investors to realize that they can ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lucia RidesPadula, nuovi successi internazionali per la Parrucchiera Regina dei Guinness World Record Maria Lucia Mugno Italia2TV
Lucia RidesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lucia Rides