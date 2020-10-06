Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTCCrash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 Pro

Yeedi Launches Premium Robot Vacuum at an Affordable Price in the EU Market

The Yeedi Vacuum Robots are powerful enough to clean up after pets and kids, yet low-key enough to ...

The Yeedi Vacuum Robots are powerful enough to clean up after pets and kids, yet low-key enough to be used during Zoom calls in quiet mode. BERLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Yeedi (www.Yeedi.com), a new Robot Vacuum brand committed to delivering intelligent floor-cleaning technology for productive people, today announced the launch of its newest products, Yeedi K650, Yeedi K700 all-in-one Vacuum-and-mop Robot in the European Market. They are designed expressly for young families, millennials and first-time buyers – who often have kids and pets that pose special cleaning challenges. Yeedi K650 2-in 1one Vacuum Robot of the ...
