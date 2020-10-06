LG OLED TV GALLERY DESIGN TI RIMBORSA FINO A 500€Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAY

Untappd to Host First European Virtual Beer Festival

November event to include follow-along Beer tastings with Beer shipped directly to attendees WILMINGTON, ...

 Untappd, the leading global social media app for Beer and breweries, today announced tickets for its First ever Untappd Virtual Festival: European Edition are now available for purchase. The weekend-long Virtual event will include a variety of live content paired with an interactive Festival map allowing attendees to join as they please and explore the Festival at their own leisure beginning at 7:00 p.m. CET on Saturday, November 14th.  In partnership with online Beer retailer, Beer Merchants, ...
