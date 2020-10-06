Stellwagen announces its rebrand to Seraph Aviation Group (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Stellwagen Group, the specialised Aviation asset manager headquartered in Dublin, has announced that from the 6th October it will be known as 'Seraph Aviation Group'. Seraph Aviation Group is a leading provider of aircraft management services, offering a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing and finance sectors. Following the announcement of the buyout of the Group's majority shareholder and the backing received from significant institutional investors, ECN Capital Corp., SPF Investment Management, Almada Inc. and Medalist Partners, Seraph Aviation ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
