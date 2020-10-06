Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTCCrash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 Pro

RIS Expands InkCenters® To Switzerland With Migros Geneva Partnership

InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment CARLSBAD,

RIS Expands InkCenters® To Switzerland With Migros Geneva Partnership (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) InkCenter® offers superior quality and cost savings while good for the environment CARLSBAD, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Retail Inkjet Solutions (RIS) and Swiss supermarket retailer Migros Geneva today announced InkCenter® installations at two retail locations in Switzerland.  Customers shopping at the MParc – La Praille "melectronics" in Geneva, as well as those shopping at the "mprint-shop" Within the Centre Commercial Lancy-Onex, can now take advantage of the fast, easy and cost-effective InkCenter® refill service, powered by RIS. The expansion into the Swiss market With Migros, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, follows an earlier successful InkCenter® launch at Migros ...
