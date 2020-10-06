Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...Juventus Napoli : La Federcalcio indaga sui partenopeiIl teschio ritrovato nel Bresciano forse è della 12enne Yuschra GaziGhost of Tsushima: Legends e New Game+ dal 16 ottobre!GRANDE SUCCESSO PER LA QUINTA EDIZIONE DELLA MILANO FASHION DAYNVIDIA – Studio & Broadcast GTC

Medicom Announces New USA Mask Manufacturing Plant

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicom Group (Medicom), one of the world's leading ...

The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory Masks, today announced the expansion of its U.S. Mask Manufacturing operations. The company will be adding a second factory with triple the square footage of its existing United Medical Enterprise facility in Augusta, Georgia. The new production facility, also located in the Augusta region, will accommodate new state-of-the-art surgical and N95-type Mask production equipment with updated technology. Several new machines are already on site and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks. The additional Manufacturing capacity will allow Medicom to increase supply of medical-grade Masks and N95-type ...
