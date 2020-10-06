Medicom Announces New USA Mask Manufacturing Plant

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/TheGroup (""), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratorys, today announced the expansion of its U.S.operations. The company will be adding a second factory with triple the square footage of its existing United Medical Enterprise facility in Augusta, Georgia. The new production facility, also located in the Augusta region, will accommodate new state-of-the-art surgical and N95-typeproduction equipment with updated technology. Several new machines are already on site and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks. The additionalcapacity will allowto increase supply of medical-grades and N95-type ...