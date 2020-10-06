Medicom Announces New USA Mask Manufacturing Plant (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory Masks, today announced the expansion of its U.S. Mask Manufacturing operations. The company will be adding a second factory with triple the square footage of its existing United Medical Enterprise facility in Augusta, Georgia. The new production facility, also located in the Augusta region, will accommodate new state-of-the-art surgical and N95-type Mask production equipment with updated technology. Several new machines are already on site and more are due to arrive in the coming weeks. The additional Manufacturing capacity will allow Medicom to increase supply of medical-grade Masks and N95-type ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Medicom Announces
Medicom AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Medicom Announces