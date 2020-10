COVID | 7 Italy volleyball members positive

Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

(Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 6 - Sevenof the Italiandelegation to the recent European championships have testedfor-19, the federation said Tuesday. It did not say if they were players or staff. But Modena said one of its players, Tommaso Rinaldi, was among thosefinished the championships runners-up to Russia. Swabs were taken ...