Agendia | HiSS Diagnostics and PathoNext offer local MammaPrint and BluePrint testing for breast cancer patients in Germany

Agendia Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced today the availability of local testing for its CE-marked MammaPrint® BluePrint® breast cancer Recurrence and Molecular Subtyping tests, provided by PathoNext lab in Leipzig, Germany. breast cancer ...
IRVINE, California, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, announced today the availability of local testing for its CE-marked MammaPrint® B ...
