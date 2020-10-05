PS5: silenziosa e meno grossa vista dal vivoE-commerce in Italia : ecco dove stare tranquilli, i migliori del 2020Covid-19 e influenza? La prevenzione è decisiva per stare tranquilliDl agosto 2020 : Proroga scadenze fisco Partite Iva9 Monkeys of Shaolin nuovo gameplaySono stato con lui undici anni! La confessione sull'amore di Gabriel ...Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...Kaspersky: Indagine sui rischi alla sicurezza del gaming onlineDalla parte degli Animali : la storia di Peppino orfano da covid e i ...DIRT 5: RALLY RAID IN CINA

Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance, testing and Cyber Security services has today Announced a Partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading Cyber AI company. This new Partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with Darktrace's Cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and industrial control systems. Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over 4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against fast-moving and ...
Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership
HASSELT, Belgium, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance, testing and cyber security services has today announced a partnership with ...
