Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) Key appointment to advance Dole Promise to make nutritious Foods accessible for 1 billion people, while reducing fruit loss, emissions and eliminating fossil-based plastic waste by 2025. SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods has appointed Dr Lara Ramdin, as Chief Innovation Officer, further strengthening the company's Innovation capabilities in support of The Dole Promise which seeks to increase access to nutritious food across the world. Dr Ramdin, who will be based at Dole's Westlake Village campus, California, US, has an extensive global track record in R&D, product development and ...
