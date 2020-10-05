Argand Partners Acquires Cherry (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) - Transaction captures long-term growth momentum of gaming and e-Health markets as COVID-19 accelerates gaming adoption and the digitalization of healthcare infrastructure - Cherry is a continuation of Argand's enthusiast investment theme NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Argand Partners, LP ("Argand"), the New York- and San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cherry GmbH ("Cherry"). Argand Acquires market-leading specialty manufacturing and business services companies with sustainable competitive advantages and strong growth potential. Cherry is the world's leading global designer and manufacturer of high precision keyboard switch ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Argand PartnersPartners Group si aggiudica l'esclusiva a trattare con Atlantia per il 49% di Telepass BeBeez
Argand PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Argand Partners