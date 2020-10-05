1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies (Di lunedì 5 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 5 - Carla Nespolo, the first female head of the partisans group ANPI, has died at the age of 77, the association said Monday. "She leaves a very deep void in all of ANPI," it said. It said "she led it since November 2017, the first woman president, with great skill, passion, political and cultural intelligence in full regard for the great tradition of authority and heritage of ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
