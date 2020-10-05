Crash Bandicoot 4, It’s About Time Recensione PS4 ProScaffali pieni di merce travolgono una commessa: Elane de Oliveira ...Massa-Carrara : il baby pit stop Nido di coccole donato ...PS5: silenziosa e meno grossa vista dal vivoE-commerce in Italia : ecco dove stare tranquilli, i migliori del 2020Covid-19 e influenza? La prevenzione è decisiva per stare tranquilliDl agosto 2020 : Proroga scadenze fisco Partite Iva9 Monkeys of Shaolin nuovo gameplaySono stato con lui undici anni! La confessione sull'amore di Gabriel ...Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...

1st ANPI woman chief Nespolo dies

ROME, OCT 5 - Carla Nespolo, the first female head of the partisans group ANPI, has died at the age of ...

ROME, OCT 5 - Carla Nespolo, the first female head of the partisans group ANPI, has died at the age of 77, the association said Monday. "She leaves a very deep void in all of ANPI," it said. It said "she led it since November 2017, the first woman president, with great skill, passion, political and cultural intelligence in full regard for the great tradition of authority and heritage of ...
