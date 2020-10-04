Mothers and Daughters, trama e trailer del film in onda lunedì 5 ottobre su La5 (Di domenica 4 ottobre 2020) Mothers and Daughters, il film in onda lunedì 5 ottobre alle 21:10 su La5. trama e trailer del film. Lunedì 5 ottobre 2020, su La5 andrà in onda, in prima tv, il film “Mothers and Daughters“, diretto da Paul Duddridge, con un cast corale composto tra gli altri da: Sharon Stone, Susan Sarandon, Courteney Cox e Christina Ricci. L’appuntamento con il film è alle 21:10 circa su La5. Il film è uscito in alcuni cinema selezionati nel 2016 dove ha incassato poco più di 28 mila dollari. Ecco un trailer: Mothers and ... Leggi su dituttounpop
