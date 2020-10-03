Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Richard Jenkins nel cast della serie Netflix (Di sabato 3 ottobre 2020) Netflix ha annunciato la produzione di Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, una serie con Richard Jenkins incentrata sul serial killer soprannominato il Mostro di Milwaukee. Richard Jenkins sarà il protagonista della serie Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, un nuovo progetto prodotto per Netflix. Gli ideatori sono Ryan Murphy e Ian Brennan e al centro della storia ci sarà uno dei più famosi serial killer americani, seguendo gli eventi che verranno narrati prevalentemente dal punto di vista delle vittime. La sceneggiatura della serie ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di sabato 3 ottobre 2020)ha annunciato la produzione di: The, unaconincentrata sul serial killer soprannominato il Mostro di Milwaukee.sarà il protagonista: The, un nuovo progetto prodotto per. Gli ideatori sono Ryan Murphy e Ian Brennan e al centrostoria ci sarà uno dei più famosi serial killer americani, seguendo gli eventi che verranno narrati prevalentemente dal punto di vista delle vittime. La sceneggiatura...

Ryan Murphy e Netflix ancora insieme per Monster, nuova storia di orrori e assassinii seriali

