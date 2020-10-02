Morti sul Lavoro e Covid-19 : incremento del 39% rispetto al 2019, ...Kaspersky: Indagine sui rischi alla sicurezza del gaming onlineDalla parte degli Animali : la storia di Peppino orfano da covid e i ...DIRT 5: RALLY RAID IN CINADe Marco ha ucciso prima la ragazza : Omicidio Daniele De Santis e ...Let’s Sing presents Queen, prendi il microfono e scatenati!Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle missioni per veicoli speciali

River breaks banks near La Spezia | homes cut off

GENOA, OCT 2 - A River broke its banks after torrential rain near La Spezia in Liguria Friday and homes ...

GENOA, OCT 2 - A river broke its banks after torrential rain near La Spezia in Liguria Friday and homes were cut off. The river flooded the municipal road at Maissana. Some cars and a truck were swept ...
