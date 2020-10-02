Renowned Master Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic launches MAKEUP BY MARIO

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 2 ottobre 2020) A luxury beauty brand featuring innovative formulas andry tools, crafted for beauty lovers and professionals. NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/introduces luxury beauty brandBY, featuring thoughtful, meticulously-crafted formulas infused with's signature techniques. Comprised of 21 high-quality products and tools for eyes and skin, every shade is universal and created for all human skin tones. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: ...