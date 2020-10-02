Vanessa Incontrada tutta nuda su Vanity Fair contro haters e bullismoGiochi online: il Black Jack è sicuro ma attenti ai minori!Manovalanza Monty D : il nuovo singolo anticipazione dell'ep di ...GTA Online: ricompense doppie nelle missioni per veicoli specialiMicrosoft presenta nuovi SurfaceSUPER MARIO BROS. 35 SBARCA SU SWITCHAnticipazioni Tale e Quale Show : quarto giudice Ubaldo PantaniCyberpunk 2077: spot con Keanu ReevesCALL OF DUTY : Black Ops Cold War modalità ZombiLa mamma di di Nadia Toffa : Vorrei la ricordassero come una persona ...

Agendia Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Digital Art Installation

I AM HERE: An Intimate Portrait Series launches today IRVINE, California, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ ...

I AM HERE: An Intimate Portrait Series launches today IRVINE, California, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 In celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for Breast Cancer, is proud to present the I AM HERE campaign, a collection of illustrations and stories that capture the incredibly personal journey of a Breast Cancer diagnosis and treatment. I AM HERE is a portrait series by renowned visual artist Andrea Caceres that illustrates the essence of those who have been touched by Breast Cancer, showcasing a chosen moment that exemplifies the reasons why they are here. "We know that one Month a year is not enough to acknowledge the ...
