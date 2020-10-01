Young People Want Jobs in Innovation-first Industries; Banking and Strategic Consulting Lose Some Luster

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Amazon stands out in World's Most Attractive Employers 2020 rankings STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/Universum's World's Most Attractive Employers rankings show students entering the workforce are doubling down on financial security and; "high future earnings" is the number one priority when weighing a potential employer (and a bigger priority than in 2019), followed cly by "" for engineering and IT students (chosen by 46%). For all students surveyed, Google, Apple and Microsoft were the top three employer brands. In 2020, among the companies gaining the most points in the rankings: Amazon, Volkswagen, J.P. Morgan, Daimler AG, Philips and LVMH. "This year we witnessed interesting shifts in industry preferences among students across the globe," explains Richard Mosley, chief ...