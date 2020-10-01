Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan® Pizza (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Brand Marks 40th Pan-iversary by Declaring October Global Pizza Month and Raising a Slice to Toast in Over 50 Countries PLANO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The 1980s delivered many icons, but none more memorable or cheesier than the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Pizza Hut Original Pan Pizza. The menu item forever changed the Pizza-eating experience, and at 40, it continues to exceed expectations as the most satisfying and most indulgent Pizza around. In honor of the icon, Pizza Hut is hosting a celebration across 55 of its global markets, declaring October Global Pizza Month and serving up specials for fans around the ... Leggi su iltempo
Frackoward : RT @inthehobbithole: Non mi riferisco a chi offende la pizza italiana ma a chi con disgusto ti dice ewww mangi da Pizza Hut dove minchia vu… - Frackoward : RT @inthehobbithole: Ora io faccio la expat di merda invece dicendovi che Pizza Hut non è l’ultima merda al mondo e chi vive all’estero si… - delvallegustavo : @UnbreakableFlor Pizza de pepperoni, me hiciste acordar a Papa John´s o Pizza Hut, fuerte la pepperoni. - lucascr04 : @eduardavmatos Forno Paulista, Pizza Hut ,Mercato e Coco Bambu - inthehobbithole : @SVMIRAWILEY Dominos bon mi piace ma Pizza Hut si ??????? -
