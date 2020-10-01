Lucerne Capital Sends Letter To Altice Europe Board Of Directors Expressing Deep Concern About Acquisition Offer From Next Private B.V. (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Believes Offer Substantially Undervalues the Company and Neglects Rights of Minority Shareholders GREENWICH, Connecticut and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 94 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), today delivered a Letter to the Altice Europe Board Expressing its Deep Concern About the all-cash Offer of EUR 4.11 per share for all common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe by ... Leggi su iltempo
Lucerne Capital Sends Letter To Altice Europe Board Of Directors Expressing Deep Concern About Acquisition Offer From Next Private B.V.
