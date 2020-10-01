Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Mi 10TEcco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i social

Lucerne Capital Sends Letter To Altice Europe Board Of Directors Expressing Deep Concern About Acquisition Offer From Next Private B V

Believes Offer Substantially Undervalues the Company and Neglects Rights of Minority ...

Lucerne Capital Sends Letter To Altice Europe Board Of Directors Expressing Deep Concern About Acquisition Offer From Next Private B.V. (Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) Believes Offer Substantially Undervalues the Company and Neglects Rights of Minority Shareholders GREENWICH, Connecticut and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Lucerne Capital Management ("Lucerne"), a registered investment adviser managing funds that own approximately EUR 94 million of shares of Altice Europe N.V. (ATC.AS) ("Altice Europe" or the "Company"), today delivered a Letter to the Altice Europe Board Expressing its Deep Concern About the all-cash Offer of EUR 4.11 per share for all common shares A and common shares B of Altice Europe by ...
