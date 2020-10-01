COVID | 3 water polo games put off

(Di giovedì 1 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 1 - Three of Saturday's Serie Ahave been postponed until further notice after three positive cases of-19 were detected, the Italian Swimming Federation, FIN, said ...

JokerJouer70 : #Conte o meglio #Conte19 ...il Dittatore del Libero Stato di Bananas ..... e #Mattarella dorme con la #Costituzione… - JokerJouer70 : #Conte o meglio #Conte19 ...il Dittatore del Libero Stato di Bananas ..... e #Mattarella dorme con la #Costituzione… - 900Canale : La prima guerra mondiale disegnata #canale900 #italia #Belgium #NBAFinals #Covid_19 #COVID19 #Covid_19 #design… - EmmeReports : Pallanuoto, il capitano del TeliMar positivo al Covid19 - melen_water : @sapphicadhder Wwwoooooo cosí tanti , e ci state tutti in una classe ,( intendo ora col covid) -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : COVID water

Il Golfo 24

ROME, OCT 1 - Three of Saturday's Serie A water polo games have been postponed until further notice after three positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, the Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) said Thu ...Commits to identifying sustainable solutions to water and sanitation challenges that will drive measurable impact in communities around the globeKOHLER, Wis., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co., ...