The Craft | Legacy | il trailer del sequel di Giovani Streghe

Nel 1996 il film 'Giovane Streghe' divenne un piccolo cult. Oggi il sequel 'The Craft: Legacy' prova a ...

The Craft: Legacy, il trailer del sequel di Giovani Streghe (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) Nel 1996 il film 'Giovane Streghe' divenne un piccolo cult. Oggi il sequel 'The Craft: Legacy' prova a ripetere il successo di allora, rimanendo nel solco dell'horror soprannaturale e declinando con ...
Regia di Zoe Lister-Jones. Un film con Michelle Monaghan, Cailee Spaeny, David Duchovny, Gideon Adlon, Nicholas Galitzine.
Il trailer di The Craft: Legacy, il sequel di Giovani Streghe
Blumhouse Productions e Sony Pictures hanno diffuso stanotte il primo trailer di The Craft Legacy, il sequel di Giovani Streghe, piccolo cult giunto al cinema nel 1996.
