Guangzhou Award Invites Cities to Take Joint Action to Address Global Problems

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020), China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/On 15 September 2020, the 75th session of the UN General Assembly was opened. World leaders called for efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world. As the year 2020 marks the beginning of the Decade ofto deliver the goals and targets of Agenda 2030, the effective implementation of the 17 SDGs remains critical to making the multilateral system relevant ining thechallenges that face the human race. Since 2015, theInternationalfor Urban Innovation (abbreviated as the "" hereinafter) has been focusing on innovative approachesn by local and ...