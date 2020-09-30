Riprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i socialIl mondo di Zexal disponibile per Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel LinksNVIDIA abilita il Reflex per CoD: Modern Warfare e Warzone

Bladonmore ESG report | Europe' s biggest blue-chip companies failing to provide evidence to support their ESG agendas

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A study of 100 of Europe's largest blue-chip companies has ...

Bladonmore ESG report: Europe's biggest blue-chip companies failing to provide evidence to support their ESG agendas
LONDON, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 A study of 100 of Europe's largest blue-chip companies has found a significant gap between high-level ESG statements and evidence to support such claims in action. Bladonmore, a London-based communications consultancy, reviewed the corporate websites of all the companies in the STOXX All Europe 100 index during August 2020. It found a significant gap between corporate 'commitments' around social responsibility and the content that backs it up. The full report – 'ESG: Closing the gap' can be found here: https://esg.Bladonmore.com The study examines how well the companies are communicating with their stakeholders around ...
