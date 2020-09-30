Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Mi 10TEcco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i social

2020 IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards Candidate Projects Registration Kicks off

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for recreational ...

zazoom
Commenta
2020 "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards" Candidate Projects Registration Kicks off (Di mercoledì 30 settembre 2020) GUIYANG, China, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

After the COVID-19 outbreak, demand for recreational vehicles (RV), campsites and products related to self-driving becomes higher. Mountain Tourism as a brand-new growth point in the segment of cultural Tourism can better meet customers' needs of being close to nature and caring about health. Most visitors have elevated their Mountain Tourism needs from sightseeing around Mountains and rivers to having an in-depth travel experience while being close to nature and local culture. Against such backdrop, International Mountain Tourism Alliance (IMTA) sets up "IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards," aiming to convey the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

twitterEdumedB : >> Corso IMTA - Concetto Maitland® Livello 1 ? Brescia, 15 dicembre 2020 >> Ultimi posti disponibili << Per informa… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : 2020 IMTA

Canarie. Il progetto AquaVitae nel suo primo anno di vita 100 progressi per l’acquacoltura dell’Atlantico  ViviTenerife e ViviGranCanaria
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 2020 IMTA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : 2020 IMTA 2020 IMTA Mountain Tourism Awards